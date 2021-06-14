MJ_CREATIVES

The Forge (CHURCH LOGO)

MJ_CREATIVES
MJ_CREATIVES
  • Save
The Forge (CHURCH LOGO)
Download color palette

They are a Church called Valley Forge with a new building called "The Forge". It has the theme of a Forge or Blacksmith Shop. It will be a multi-purpose building used by all ages. We would like to back-light it or make it lighted for the exterior front of "The Forge" building.

Posted on Jun 14, 2021
MJ_CREATIVES
MJ_CREATIVES

More by MJ_CREATIVES

View profile
    • Like