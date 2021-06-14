Scream [1996] Poster Concept

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Set out to create a poster to celebrate the meta references that are prevalent throughout the Wes Craven classic '90s slasher film Scream, a film very self aware and proud of the checkered history that lead to its creation and release.