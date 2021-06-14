Tyler Hunt

Scream [1996] Poster Concept

Set out to create a poster to celebrate the meta references that are prevalent throughout the Wes Craven classic '90s slasher film Scream, a film very self aware and proud of the checkered history that lead to its creation and release.

