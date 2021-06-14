Shweta

Venue app for ceremony bookings

Venue app for ceremony bookings
Project for Google UX design certificate program

Goal: Create an app for the wedding venue that showcases all ceremony options, amenities, pricing and vendors and can easily and effectively schedule virtual and in-person tours.

More here: https://www.behance.net/gallery/120212953/UX-DESIGN-CASE-STUDY-Venue-App

Posted on Jun 14, 2021
