Roark Idle Hands

Roark Idle Hands funky drawing plants tattoo flowers hand illustration type lettering
Roark Revival had a contest and I figured I'd enter. I had a lot of drawings in my sketchbooks that will probably never see a home, so maybe it'll work for them :) I was also working through some new letters so I figured I'd dabble.

Posted on Jun 14, 2021
Illustrator is my best friend.
