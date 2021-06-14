Case Study - Dog food delivery website

Trending designs to inspire you
This is part of a project for my Google UX design Certificate program. Design a responsive website for a Dog food delivery app that easily books and delivers food to a users doorstep with detailed and effective delivery options & information. The main goal is for the website to be easy to use on any platform or device.
Role: User Research, UX design & UI design
Process :
UNDERSTAND
1:1 Interviews
Empathy Maps
User Story & Journey
Competitor Audit
IDEATE
Persona
Storyboards
Site Map
DESIGN
Paper Wireframes
Digital Wireframes
Hi-fi Prototype
TEST
Usability Study with 5 Participants
Survey
