Case Study - Dog food delivery website

This is part of a project for my Google UX design Certificate program. Design a responsive website for a Dog food delivery app that easily books and delivers food to a users doorstep with detailed and effective delivery options & information. The main goal is for the website to be easy to use on any platform or device.

Role: User Research, UX design & UI design

Process :

UNDERSTAND

1:1 Interviews

Empathy Maps

User Story & Journey

Competitor Audit

IDEATE

Persona

Storyboards

Site Map

DESIGN

Paper Wireframes

Digital Wireframes

Hi-fi Prototype

TEST

Usability Study with 5 Participants

Survey

More on my behance profile - https://www.behance.net/shwetavasishath