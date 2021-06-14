Đorđe Vukojević

Venus Flag | Vexillology™

Đorđe Vukojević
Đorđe Vukojević
Hire Me
  • Save
Venus Flag | Vexillology™ flag social society international ivs vexillology symbol vector art art illustration vector mark photoshop design logo design branding graphic design logo
Download color palette

New design in the Flags of the Future series - Venus planet Flag.

-----

💌 Design Inquiry: hi@synezis.com

👋 Discover more at:

Bēhance
Instagram
Facebook
Twitter
synezis.com

Đorđe Vukojević
Đorđe Vukojević
— Creating stunning visual experiences 👁
Hire Me

More by Đorđe Vukojević

View profile
    • Like