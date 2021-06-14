Joel Machemer

National Bourbon Day 🥃

Joel Machemer
Joel Machemer
Hire Me
  • Save
National Bourbon Day 🥃 render woodford reserve holiday antique bourbon whiskey product motion graphics adobe maxon after effects cinema 4d cg product visualization 3d modeling textures lighting c4d octane
Download color palette

Happy National Bourbon Day! 🥃 This bottle is in my personal collection and is one of my favorite low-proof pours.

Woodford Reserve Master's Collection Series 16 - modeled / textured from scratch. The rest of the assets are from various sources, most of which are from Quixel Bridge.

Joel Machemer
Joel Machemer
HMI - UI - 3D - Motion
Hire Me

More by Joel Machemer

View profile
    • Like