Michael Torchia

Dax Lee's Barbershop Tee

Michael Torchia
Michael Torchia
  • Save
Dax Lee's Barbershop Tee
Download color palette

T-Shirt Illustration for Dax Lee's Barbershop & Apothecary in Oakland, CA. Hand drawn typography and design vectorized.

Printed run of 500 shirts. Go grab a haircut or check them out at daxlees.com.

Posted on Jun 14, 2021
Michael Torchia
Michael Torchia

More by Michael Torchia

View profile
    • Like