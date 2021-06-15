Web Design (Subpages) | deepdivr

Siggi Baldursson

Hey Dribbblers,

Here is a continuation on the new web design for deepdivr. This time it's the various subpages which I am showcasing. I included most but not all.

deepdivr is a social media analytics tool, that provides valuable insights for its customers to get more out of their social media marketing spend.

Our Misson is to enable our customers to unlock the potential of data and gain the insights that lie within, so they can make informed decisions that move their businesses forward.

I developed the website myself using Webflow.
https://www.deepdivr.io/

