tatooine girl

girl

tatooine girl
tatooine girl
  • Save
girl girl portrait simple procreate pencil cartoon drawing character design black and white illustration monochrome minimal line comic
girl girl portrait simple procreate pencil cartoon drawing character design black and white illustration monochrome minimal line comic
girl girl portrait simple procreate pencil cartoon drawing character design black and white illustration monochrome minimal line comic
Download color palette
  1. 10027C08-476A-4A5E-B8C0-5621ED32B99C.png
  2. 38F184BD-40D6-4AE5-8BC5-CE9149389121.png
  3. B7862C6A-717E-4F7D-B1A5-B842A36E60A1.png

here’s my entry for @venus.solitaire #drawthisinyourstyle challenge!
had a lot of fun with this one and I hope you guys like it! 🐰

/ https://www.instagram.com/tatooine_girl/

tatooine girl
tatooine girl
illustrator

More by tatooine girl

View profile
    • Like