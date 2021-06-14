Pitu Alexandru

KP - Keyword research made easy - homepage design

Pitu Alexandru
Pitu Alexandru
  • Save
KP - Keyword research made easy - homepage design web ui web design branding product-design funnel online content keyword seo ecommerce e-commerce landing-page illustration user-interface website-design ux ui design website
KP - Keyword research made easy - homepage design web ui web design branding product-design funnel online content keyword seo ecommerce e-commerce landing-page illustration user-interface website-design ux ui design website
KP - Keyword research made easy - homepage design web ui web design branding product-design funnel online content keyword seo ecommerce e-commerce landing-page illustration user-interface website-design ux ui design website
KP - Keyword research made easy - homepage design web ui web design branding product-design funnel online content keyword seo ecommerce e-commerce landing-page illustration user-interface website-design ux ui design website
Download color palette
  1. preview.png
  2. keywordpub.png
  3. keywordpub_page2.png
  4. keywordpub_v4.png

Hello everyone!

Check out our latest homepage page design for
KeywordPub - keyword database of pre-built keyword groups oranized into e-commerce categories.

Your feedback and appreciation are always welcome!

Hope you will like this design.

Thank you !!

-------------
LinkedIn | Behance

Pitu Alexandru
Pitu Alexandru
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Pitu Alexandru

View profile
    • Like