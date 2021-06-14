RUST Publication

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
RUST: Forgotten Objects in a Disused Landscape
The Abandoned Fort Mason Tunnel
This publication is a hybrid of a simiological and archaeological discovery practice into the abandoned Fort Mason Train Tunnel. This San Francisco tunnel was created in 1914 for the Panama Pacific International Exhibition, and was closed in 1993 when the State Belt Railroad stop its usage. This document seeks to scream the story of its the tunnel's current state of silence, and the connotations and connections that remain.