RUST Publication

photography layout book design editorial design
RUST: Forgotten Objects in a Disused Landscape
The Abandoned Fort Mason Tunnel

This publication is a hybrid of a simiological and archaeological discovery practice into the abandoned Fort Mason Train Tunnel. This San Francisco tunnel was created in 1914 for the Panama Pacific International Exhibition, and was closed in 1993 when the State Belt Railroad stop its usage. This document seeks to scream the story of its the tunnel's current state of silence, and the connotations and connections that remain.

Posted on Jun 14, 2021
