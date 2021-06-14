Juwel

Mystique Barrel Brewing

Mystique Barrel Brewing
Mystique Barrel Brewing typography logo illustration flat vector design
They would like a logo design for a new farm brewery that will focus on barrel aged beers. There are use local ingredients and have a focus on sour beers. claint was thinking of incorporating barrels into the design somehow, maybe a pyramid of three as an example with a cursive font.

Posted on Jun 14, 2021
