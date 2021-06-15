Good for Sale
Anton Fritsler (kit8)
Native American with axe illustration

Anton Fritsler (kit8)
Anton Fritsler (kit8) for Kit8
Unbreakable gaze, well-aimed bow, a strong axe. Native American with axe illustration from Western illustrations series.

Illustration available for download with one of Full access options exclusively on 👉 Kit8.net

Posted on Jun 15, 2021
