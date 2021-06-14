Juna Jung

Logo Design

Juna Jung
Juna Jung
  • Save
Logo Design
Download color palette

Created a company logo for my client. I tried to contain meanings that are friendly images and web images as well because it is companies identity.
Hopefully, everyone enjoys my work!

Posted on Jun 14, 2021
Juna Jung
Juna Jung

More by Juna Jung

View profile
    • Like