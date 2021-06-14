Hoss Grotesk Round

Trending designs to inspire you
Say hello to Hoss — a new grotesk with horizontal tendencies and a useful charm that is built into the essence of the forms. My continued exploration of the "reverse" or horizontal contrast type styles led me to see what would happen if a more subtle approach was taken. It felt like an unexplored area in the grotesk genre. In combination with the rounding of terminals and stroke endings, I landed on a design that turned out to yield a playful yet seriously capable typeface. Hoss comes in a full range of weights and will soon be joined by a sharp counterpart as well as matching italics. Grab the font today (6/14) with the code: NEWHOSS for a discount. www.pstypelab.com