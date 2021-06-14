Music Sheets Creation

Trending designs to inspire you
I was approached by Jellynote to create a new art direction for the beginner’s section of their website. To kick off the process of defining a new art direction for their younger audience, I've started by illustrating the essence of the brand in one key visual. I wanted to capture the creation of music sheets being empowered by human characters as a way to get closer to the user and make the visual more relatable. This piece ended up being used as the homepage header.
