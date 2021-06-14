TRISHA KUMAR

Spotify

TRISHA KUMAR
TRISHA KUMAR
  • Save
Spotify inside out spotify studio photography set design compositing fashion photography photography
Download color palette

We all have our different moods – from astonished to annoyed, and exuberant to exhausted. The shot explores these human emotions, and their interaction with each other in an advertisement for the digital music service provider ‘Spotify’, with five emotions – Happiness, Sadness, Anger, Disgust and Fear - personified as a young woman.

TRISHA KUMAR
TRISHA KUMAR

More by TRISHA KUMAR

View profile
    • Like