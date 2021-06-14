Jameka Josephs

Animal Crossing Mobile Boarding Pass

Jameka Josephs
Jameka Josephs
  • Save
Animal Crossing Mobile Boarding Pass boarding pass animal crossing mobile daily ui
Animal Crossing Mobile Boarding Pass boarding pass animal crossing mobile daily ui
Download color palette
  1. Animal Crossing _ Mobile Boarding Pass.png
  2. Animal Crossing _ Mobile Boarding Pass.png

Hey guys!

I designed a mobile boarding pass for Animal Crossing's Dodo Airlines. Thanks to the original author @Chloe Lim for the inspo! Feel free to leave feedback :)

- Meka

06. 14. 21

024 01 4x
Rebound of
Boarding Pass Concept
By Chloe Lim
View all tags
Posted on Jun 14, 2021
Jameka Josephs
Jameka Josephs

More by Jameka Josephs

View profile
    • Like