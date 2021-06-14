DarkLight

Comet, RocketShip

Comet, RocketShip logo illustration design
Jour #1
logo rocketship avec comme nom d'entreprise Comet
Jugée pas ptdrr c'est mon premier logo sur illustrator xD #dailylogochallenge #illustrator #Adobe #design #logo #day1

Jun 14, 2021
