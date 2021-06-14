TRISHA KUMAR

Metamorphosis

TRISHA KUMAR
TRISHA KUMAR
  • Save
Metamorphosis drapes fashion styling fashion photography photography
Download color palette

A series of photographs that encapsulate the beautiful
journey of self-discovery, much like the transformation of a
butterfly. The aim is to symbolize the stages of letting go of
one’s fears and doubts, like a butterfly breaking free from
its cocoon and flying off into a new world. 3
photographs show 3 stages- a caterpillar,
a cocoon, and finally, the
butterfly.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 14, 2021
TRISHA KUMAR
TRISHA KUMAR

More by TRISHA KUMAR

View profile
    • Like