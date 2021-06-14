Nail Salon Mood Board Design

Trending designs to inspire you
This was probably my favorite branding of all time. I have put all my heart and soul into it and the results are amazing. I was having the idea of creating a nail salon branding passion project for such a long time but just couldn't start because of various reasons or, I should say, excuses. But you never know - an idea that's in your head for the longest time might be one of those you should act on right here and right now because, eventually, you fall in love with how it turns out! So, I designed this mood board that has this glamorous, elegant and "over the top" feeling that separates it from all the minimalistic designs I create.