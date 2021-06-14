Alix Ball

Gaming profile matching screens

Alix Ball
Alix Ball
  • Save
Gaming profile matching screens app design uiux swipe screen its a match games ui design matching screen gaming
Download color palette

This is for a gaming app that matches players with similar interests so they can play games together/chat etc. It is kind of like tinder, but for gamers :)

Don't forget to hit L, it would mean a lot! ❤️

Alix Ball
Alix Ball

More by Alix Ball

View profile
    • Like