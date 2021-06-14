Font Resources

Quinlliyk Retro Serif Font

Font Resources
Font Resources
  • Save
Quinlliyk Retro Serif Font display font stylish magazine fashion display advertising branding logo lettering typography typeface minimalist unique serif sans serif font sans serif elegant modern classy fonts
Download color palette

✍️✍️Download Link ✍️
✍️🖋️ Get UNLIMITED Fonts! ✍️🖋️

Quinlliyk is a font with a bold retro serif style. Its thick curves look so bold and unique, giving us a 60s to 70s feel. Its thick serif and unique curves make this font even more special, of course for all types of your products. This font features more than 50 unique alternatives and 10 unique ligatures.

Font Resources
Font Resources
Fonts Collection

More by Font Resources

View profile
    • Like