Roman Serebryakov

Sashimi on a Beach

Roman Serebryakov
Roman Serebryakov
Hire Me
  • Save
Sashimi on a Beach beach cheerful after effects ocean sushi lottie motion graphics fun animation illustration aftereffects
Download color palette
  1. ezgif-floating-sushi.gif
  2. Sushi Shot Animating_2.mp4

I love Sushi and I love the Beach, so I made this fun animation of Sushi relaxing on the Soy Ocean Shore :) Enjoy

Lottie version here: https://lottiefiles.com/share/hfjibebe

Roman Serebryakov
Roman Serebryakov
Welcome to my court for creative concepts and illustrations
Hire Me

More by Roman Serebryakov

View profile
    • Like