404-page

404-page web uidesign illustration designer adobe xd mobile app user experience user interface web design website design website ux designui 404 page 404-page 404
Hey guys,
Here is the design for 404 page.
I created 6 page for 404 page that you can download them for free from my GitHub account:
https://bit.ly/3vpBKtZ
Plz, share your idea about this UI, it'll help me so much.

do you have a project and want to make it online? I'm here for you

amirbaghestani.com
baghestani.work@gmail.com

