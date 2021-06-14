Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Khawajat card and board game. Connect with old friends and make new ones through the joy of an online gaming experience.
Full Design:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/121513273/Khawajat-Game-UI
Play your favorite games with real players OR create your own private game and invite your friends with one click!
- Real ready-to-play players all the time.
- LIVE voice chat with your microphone for real experience
- Challenge the top ranked players around the world.
- Challenges for the professional players.
- Meet new friends and chat with them.
- Responsive support team 24/7
Follow - Like - Share