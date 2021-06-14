Muhammad Sajawal

Khawajat - Game UI

Khawajat card and board game. Connect with old friends and make new ones through the joy of an online gaming experience.

Full Design:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/121513273/Khawajat-Game-UI

Play your favorite games with real players OR create your own private game and invite your friends with one click!

- Real ready-to-play players all the time.
- LIVE voice chat with your microphone for real experience
- Challenge the top ranked players around the world.
- Challenges for the professional players.
- Meet new friends and chat with them.
- Responsive support team 24/7

