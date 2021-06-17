Rekhchand Sahu

Martinsen Mayer home

Rekhchand Sahu
Rekhchand Sahu
Hire Me
  • Save
Martinsen Mayer home recruitment firm recruitment technology job portal design landing page clean layout website web design ui ux ui design
Martinsen Mayer home recruitment firm recruitment technology job portal design landing page clean layout website web design ui ux ui design
Martinsen Mayer home recruitment firm recruitment technology job portal design landing page clean layout website web design ui ux ui design
Download color palette
  1. MartinsenMayer - final1.jpg
  2. MartinsenMayer - final2.jpg
  3. MartinsenMayer - final3.jpg

Homepage for Martinsen Mayer website. Martinsen Mayer is a boutique technology recruitment firm with a global network.  They specialise in helping venture-backed orginisations scale their teams.

Make sure to check out the rest of the project here.

Rekhchand Sahu
Rekhchand Sahu
UX/UI designer & UI developer, Check out my portfolio 😀👇🏻
Hire Me

More by Rekhchand Sahu

View profile
    • Like