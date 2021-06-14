Muhammad Sajawal

Zeus - Personal Safety App - UI/UX

Zeus - Personal Safety App - UI/UX
Unique application design for persoanl safety.

Zeus Alert App helps you stay safe and connected to first responders and your emergency contacts.

https://www.behance.net/gallery/121258005/Zeus-Personal-Safety-App-UIUX

Posted on Jun 14, 2021
