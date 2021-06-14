Bold Poster Series - Volume 1

Trending designs to inspire you
I have always loved typography. It is an integral part of any design. Sometimes it is undermined by bright visuals, and sometimes it is embraced as the single source of truth and conveying information. “Bold Poster Series” is my way of contributing to the design’s community love of big and bold typography. Combined with vivid imagery by talented photographers around the world, this series features some of my experiments with type.
Check out the complete case study on Behance.
