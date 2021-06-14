James Olstein

Mural for Mister John's Music

Mural for Mister John's Music cat music mural design editorial illustration
I had the honor of creating a mural/backdrop for Mister John’s Music’s outdoor space in Philadelphia’s Italian Market.

Posted on Jun 14, 2021
