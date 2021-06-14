Francis Essel Etetere

Personal Branding for a Musician

Francis Essel Etetere
Francis Essel Etetere
  • Save
Personal Branding for a Musician logo brandidentitydesign brand branddesign logomark branding brandidentity
Download color palette

Logomark from probably one of my favourite projects yet. Completed earlier this year.

Project was one of the longest I have been on, and it was fun. Can't wait to share full details when it goes live.

Francis Essel Etetere
Francis Essel Etetere

More by Francis Essel Etetere

View profile
    • Like