Vetiver & Rose Bottle Label

Vetiver & Rose Bottle Label geometric black and gold tincture dropper bottle bottle packaging skincare packaging skincare brand modern packaging design label design
Packaging design for Vetiver & Rose, a holistic skincare brand. The logo also acts as the label, with a distinct window shape. We went with gold foil on black paper for an elevated look.

Branding & Packaging Studio in San Francisco
