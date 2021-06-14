Leo Ehrlich

Firma International

Part of a branding work I made for a friend of mine, Ken Lindfors. His company Firma is your new international sales partner who will quickly craft a plan and actually execute it. They're ready to join forces with entrepreneurs, CEOs, investors and
other thinkers & doers to refine your company’s approach to new markets.

Posted on Jun 14, 2021
    Like