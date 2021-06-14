Matheus

Noodle IOS Widget

Noodle IOS Widget fintech home screen widget banking ios 14 widgets ui ios
iOS widget for noodle. It shows your current balance and last transaction. I also added a privacy button to hide the information. I'm very happy about how the widget can be like the component inside the app, and i'm also working on the small square widget and another one with quick actions 🤘

Posted on Jun 14, 2021
