The Refinement Tree pen and ink opossum animals tree ink artist art hand drawn artwork drawing illustration
Then into the tree his hand thrust,
Young Simon let go of disgust.
The words of his mother
To clean up his brother
Were lost with her love and her trust.

This is another page from my book "The Envious Siblings: and Other Morbid Nursery Rhymes." www.landisblair.com

Pen and ink illustrator

