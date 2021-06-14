Ilya Shchyryi

Material You widgets

Material You widgets design concept google android widgets
Download color palette

Played around with Material You, the new Android design language. I guess in the future you don't need the home screen with a bunch of apps, all you need is widgets on the locked screen and in the control center.

Posted on Jun 14, 2021
