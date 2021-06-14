CHICANO LOVE

Trending designs to inspire you
I had not time to “chicanear” today, I just finished this one 2 minutes ago, so, no flowers? no furniture? Yes! No! I did this one with @procreate I did not make a previous sketch I just wanted to do something to close the collection, let's say she's the singer of the band —but she should have a mic, Johnny— that's correct, I like to think she's modeling for the album cover (album’s name: Chi-Canto) anyway, I had fun, it was fun to do something for myself, the last 2 months I've been busy as you don't have an idea, actually I'm kinda delayed with a couple of projects, I'm gonna make it as usual, what was your favorite gang-band member? 😎