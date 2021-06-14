Maksim Shteinberg

Daily UI Challenge 073 - Virtual Reality

DAY 73: VR
This shot is part of my 100 Days of UI challenge.
This one uses VR version of TV App I designed before, hope you like it!
Feel free to add me on LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/in/maksht/

Posted on Jun 14, 2021
