Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Champak Mondal

Isolated monochrome car wheel rim

Champak Mondal
Champak Mondal
  • Save
Isolated monochrome car wheel rim shape rubber disc road truck track circle vehicle transport auto drive race tire car wheel illustraion vector graphic design drawing design
Download color palette

Isolated monochrome car wheel rim vector image.
Category : Car business.
Requirement : Vector art.
Tools : Adobe Illustrator.

Champak Mondal
Champak Mondal

More by Champak Mondal

View profile
    • Like