Users/Groups multi-select component

Users/Groups multi-select component design front-end dashboard admin panel admin dashboard webapp app
The secret of conquering procrastinating is dissociation. Separate yourself from your fear of failure or getting judge. Although It looks like an impossible & daunting task, it can be more achievable by introducing an opposite mind state. Try to distance yourself from approval others & the need for praise.
If you be able to define yourself without the need for others' approval, you may be able to stand the fear of failing in front of them.
Let's pick this up on a later post but for now...
Here is a shot from the multi-select component for groups & users.

Posted on Jun 14, 2021
