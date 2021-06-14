Orchid Finger-146

Name: Doufang (meaning that flowers and plants compete for fragrance)

Gesture: hand-arching (respect for elders)

Explanation: In the Chinese drama "Universal Front" Zhao Nu said: "The emperor's old official", use this style.

名称：斗芳（花草竞相散发香气）

手势：拱手式（尊长）

说明：在中国戏曲剧目《宇宙锋》赵女说：“皇帝老官”时，用此式。

Mei Lanfang is a Chinese Peking Opera performing artist. The gestures in the performance of Peking Opera Danjiao are mainly reflected in the finger type. Because the various finger types are mostly like orchids, they are collectively referred to as "orchid fingers". The characters in the play have complex expressions such as happiness, anger, sadness, and joy in their performances to reflect the external appearance of the characters' thoughts and personality.

梅兰芳是中国京剧表演艺术家。京剧旦角表演中的手势主要体现在指型上，各类指型因多像兰花，故统称为“兰花指”。剧中人物在表演上有喜、怒、哀、乐等复杂表情，以体现人物思想性格的外在表象。