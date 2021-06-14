Prashant Yadav

Completed designing a sign up page for a company that provides online travel services including flight tickets, domestic and international holiday packages. #DailyUI #FrontEnd #webdeveloper
Tool Used- HTML 5 , CSS 3 , JavaScript

