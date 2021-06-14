Ashik Mohamed

FBH - Logo Design

FBH - Logo Design
This is one of my dream logo projects and it's based in Saudi Arabia.
The company's name is FAVOURITE BUSINESS HORIZON COMPANY LIMITED. This logo is a combination of F B H and a star. Where FBH stands for the company's name and the star stands for youth and hospitality. I will post more on my design work within the next few days.

