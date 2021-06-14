FBH - Logo Design

This is one of my dream logo projects and it's based in Saudi Arabia.

The company's name is FAVOURITE BUSINESS HORIZON COMPANY LIMITED. This logo is a combination of F B H and a star. Where FBH stands for the company's name and the star stands for youth and hospitality. I will post more on my design work within the next few days.

Let me know your feedback guys.

Thanks for viewing.

Peace.....

Let's collaborate to create a wonderful brand.

MY mail id

ashikdesigns.s@gmail.com

My Instagram account

https://www.instagram.com/logodesigner_ashik/

My LinkedIn account

https://www.linkedin.com/in/ashik-mohamed-logodesigns/