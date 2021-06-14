FBH - Logo Design

🎟️ Freelancers - want to double your rate? Join industry legends Mt Freelance for an interactive two-part crash course in July. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
This is one of my dream logo projects and it's based in Saudi Arabia.
The company's name is FAVOURITE BUSINESS HORIZON COMPANY LIMITED. This logo is a combination of F B H and a star. Where FBH stands for the company's name and the star stands for youth and hospitality. I will post more on my design work within the next few days.
Let me know your feedback guys.
Thanks for viewing.
Peace.....
Let's collaborate to create a wonderful brand.
MY mail id
ashikdesigns.s@gmail.com
My Instagram account
https://www.instagram.com/logodesigner_ashik/
My LinkedIn account
https://www.linkedin.com/in/ashik-mohamed-logodesigns/