Jan Unger

IMPFLUENCER – COVID-19 vaccination campaign

Jan Unger
Jan Unger
  • Save
IMPFLUENCER – COVID-19 vaccination campaign logo german branding identity
Download color palette

Logo/tagline for my bootstrapped COVID-19 vaccination campaign in Germany (it's a mixup of the German word for vaccination and "influencer")

https://impftermin.berlin/impfluencer [german]

View all tags
Posted on Jun 14, 2021
Jan Unger
Jan Unger
Hello again.

More by Jan Unger

View profile
    • Like