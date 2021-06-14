Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Elizaveta Rypakova

Cryptocurrency Dashboard

Cryptocurrency Dashboard design app userpanel crypto exchange admin panel analytics dashboard crypto bitcoin finance figma concept uxui interface uidesign ui
Hi all!

Today I have a simple minimalistic interface, without any bright accents.

