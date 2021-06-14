Brian Olson Graphic Design

Double Bloom Icon

Brian Olson Graphic Design
Brian Olson Graphic Design
  • Save
Double Bloom Icon x monoweight monoline graphicdesign open onepointperspective perspective 3d cross flower vector illustration icon branding clean brand minimal logo design
Double Bloom Icon x monoweight monoline graphicdesign open onepointperspective perspective 3d cross flower vector illustration icon branding clean brand minimal logo design
Download color palette
  1. logopack2_vv copy 2.jpg
  2. logopack2_vv copy 2.png

Been loving these double images... Is it an elegant cross, a blooming 'X' or perhaps just a geometric flower?

--

Project your brand to the market through cutting-edge graphic design!

Let's Talk Design Today!

👇👇👇

🖥 brianolson.me

📧 design@brianolson.me

Brian Olson Graphic Design
Brian Olson Graphic Design

More by Brian Olson Graphic Design

View profile
    • Like