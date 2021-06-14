Tatiana Bischak

The Weed Badger

The Weed Badger moon fireflies magical wood forest badger weed marijuana procreate texture illustration
This little guy is just vibing, tucked away in a midnight wood where he can take some time to himself.

Brand supporting illustration and design.
