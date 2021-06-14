NFThereum GOD

In the second artwork, at the bottom of the composition, we see a small figure of a man who has lost his form and is completely subjugated to the surrounding reality.

The symmetrical and clear environment reduces the viewer's gaze to the central figure of some majestic entity that the visitor of this world imagined. This is how he pondered this technology, which creates NFT from Ethereum and other blockchain technologies.

The man sees a figure that holds the symbols of air, water, fire, which together create the form of the Ethereum, the octahedron. Through a portal, he mines files through thin paths that flow through the system creating decentralized data.

After seeing this universe, the viewer has no answer as to whether this is actually the case, or whether this is a hologram of a person who is connected to the system, and we are simply observing an image of him. Does this person have the ability to disconnect and return to the real world, or has he completely uploaded himself into the system and the past is meaningless?

Buy this NFT:

https://app.liquidifty.io/r/0xed840de2c93ba3bfaf3d9aa79bfcdc869b77de09/7272237/0x001b2d54602406FE5d79CBa046681ed5Ca621253