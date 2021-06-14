Quran Mazid App Redesign | Mobile App UI

🎟️ Freelancers - want to double your rate? Join industry legends Mt Freelance for an interactive two-part crash course in July. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hi!
Introducing a Quran Mazid mobile app. I'll redesign this Quran Mazid app with my own concept and design.
If you are any queries about me, feel free to contact me - ratul.nowkhoir@gmail.com
Any feedback to Welcome!!!
Follow me on:
Behance